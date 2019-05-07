Car driving on QEW filmed with car doors open jam-packed with wood & furniture

A Canadian video that has gone viral depicts a driver on the Queen Elizabeth Way driving with its doors open and wood sticking out from all sides.

The video which has been seen nearly 40,000 times was filmed by a driver trailing behind the vehicle.

“That’s an unsafe vehicle there. Doors open — who knows what could come flying out of there. That’s not anything you ever expect to see on the highway. It’s just straight out ridiculous,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Currently there are no reports that the owner of the vehicle has been fined or warned by the police.

