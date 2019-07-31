British Columbia

Catherine McKenna denies species-at-risk status for B.C. trout after government experts warn of extinction

Commercial fishers in British Columbia came out winners in a decision over the fate of Chilcotin and Thompson Rivers’ steelhead trout, after Environment Minister Catherine McKenna declined a scientific board’s advice the species be listed as endangered.
Commercial fishers in British Columbia came out winners in a decision over the fate of Chilcotin and Thompson Rivers’ steelhead trout, after Environment Minister Catherine McKenna declined a scientific board’s advice the species be listed as endangered.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Commercial fishers in British Columbia came out winners in a decision over the fate of Chilcotin and Thompson Rivers’ steelhead trout, after Environment Minister Catherine McKenna declined a scientific board’s advice the species be listed as endangered.

“The steelhead is not a commercial fish in this case,” said Professor Eric Taylor, past chair of Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) that counsels Environment ministers on conservationism.

“But in order to protect it, one of the major implications is they would have to restrict commercial fishing for other species where the steelhead is caught incidentally,”

Taylor is a fish biologist and was COSEWIC’s chair when it sounded the alarm on the  “imminent risk of extinction” for steelhead trout and recommended that they receive endangered status protections under federal species-at-risk legislation (SARA).

Eighteen months ago, COSEWIC went public with the startling evidence: “a mere 177 fish returned from the sea to the Thompson River in late fall 2017, and only 58 returned to the Chilcotin River…an all-time low since records began in 1978…main threats include inadvertent bycatch of adults by net fisheries targeting Pacific salmon and poor ocean conditions.”

“So because of the apparent economic and social costs of limiting fishing opportunities, it was one of the main reasons they decided not to list it,” said Taylor of the Ministerial directive published in Gazette Canada in July.

“Obviously it would’ve made the gill nets, which are harassing the fish illegal.”

Questions to McKenna about her trout directive were forwarded to the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Jonathan Wilkinson, whose press secretary promised “bold new measures” in a lengthy response.

Experts say the steelhead trout are ‘endangered’ but Environment Canada gives no status.

“It is important to note that SARA is only one tool at our disposal for the recovery of aquatic species, and we will be taking swift action to help endangered runs of Steelhead Trout,” writes Jocelyn Lubczuk in an email.

“Existing conservation measures for this species are already in place, (but) we are committed to continue to work closely with the Province of British Columbia, Indigenous communities and stakeholders on identifying and implementing further measures.”

Further measures include imposing 42 and 27 day “rolling closures” on commercial gillnet and seine fisheries in marine waters and in the Fraser River that’s fed by Chilcotin and Thompson Rivers.  “The rolling closures may be subject to change due to in-season conditions as the steelhead are returning,” according to Fisheries and Oceans.

Buy Taylor said he has seen this conservation tact before where officialdom stops short of an endangered listing, in favour of ‘action plans’ and added that there are as many as 50 fish species trapped in this designation limbo.

“The bottom line is these steelhead not being listed under the endangered species legislation, even though (the minister) accepts the decision, that they are endangered,” said Taylor.

“But they say we don’t want to invoke this legal thing because it’s going to impact too many people in a collateral way which they’ve done before for salmon species, but the reality is there’s fewer salmon now, certain species, than there’s ever been.”

COSEWIC is can independent advisory body to the minister of the Environment and includes approximately 60 biologists who are appointed by the government and serve under a secretariat funded by the department.

British Columbia
Canadian News
Related Posts Recommendation
EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

An investigation is underway concerning the death of a man in BC on Sunday. The man was pepper sprayed by Mounties who also used a stun gun to shock him.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert early on Sunday afternoon.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors who arrived there on Monday afternoon.

Most Read British Columbia

1.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada
2.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain
3.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks

Most people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some are now covering their heads with plastic water jugs.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
4.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault

Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on Wednesday. If convicted, she may face up to five years in jail.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
5.

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
6.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out

Yaniv, a male-to-female transgender, has recently risen to infamy for the human rights tribunal suits she has taken out against 16 estheticians for declining to perform waxing services on her male genitals.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out
7.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
8.

Another B.C. woman forced out of business in transgender male-genitalia waxing case

Marcia Da Silva, who is an immigrant from Brazil operated the business out of her home where her small children also live.

Another B.C. woman forced out of business in transgender male-genitalia waxing case