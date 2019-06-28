Opinion

CBC ignores inconvenient truths about The Post Millennial

Siddak Ahuja Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Canada’s public broadcasting corporation, CBC, released an “article” earlier this week, which largely attempted to paint our organization as a conservative advocacy website.

Here is the obvious problem with that.

I write for The Post Millennial; I am a leftist; and let me tell you: the CBC has got it all wrong.

CBC used my article as their headline photo. Had they even bothered to look at my Twitter bio, or even some of the past articles I have written, they would have realized that I’m more to the left than most writers they have hired.

In an age where challenging the narrative and questioning the unquestionable are a rising trend, CBC’s shoddy attempt to attack our diverse organization only seems to have hurt their own credibility.

Don’t get me wrong. I still believe CBC should operate as a legitimate news website.

Keyword: legitimate.

What’s worse than CBC’s article is the response by Liberal MP Adam Vaughn who appears to think anyone to the right of him or, and in my case, the left of him is an “extremist.”

The Canadian mainstream media is set to receive a $600 million media bailout by the Liberal government.

The article mentions that we have authors and team members who are right-wing. Yes. Our website features writers such as Barbara Kay and Spencer Fernando.  So what?

The article suggests that we operate in a “grey area” because some of our team members previously campaigned for conservative parties. What the article fails to mention is that some of our team members have also campaigned for the Liberals and the NDP in the past.

A good news organization appreciates opinions, encourages free speech, and enables critical thinking. The Post Millennial does just that. By having leftist, centrist, and rightist writers, we challenge our readers’ opinions and the narrative surrounding mainstream media.

As an esteemed news organization, we make it our mission to question the government when it’s wrong, and appreciate it when it’s right. It’s basic journalism.

It just so happens that the government in power is Liberal, and most of our criticism does come from the right. This does not dismiss the criticism that comes from the left and even the centre. For that, we are one of the most factually accurate news sources in this country.

The CBC is right to question our news organization. They should. It’s what free speech is.

But all I’m asking is that they fact-check their sources and claims. Dismissing a rising independent free-speech Canadian news website accessed by millions as “pamphleteering” is straight up childish.

I will still access the CBC and read their news and opinions. I will not dismiss CBC as “globalist Trudeau-bootlicking propaganda” because I recognize the nuances that exist.

However, I will acknowledge that CBC favours the Liberals, and as a writer in the independent media industry, challenging their narrative is a part of my job.

I am thankful for publications such as The Post Millennial. They have given me the platform and ability to voice my opinions and question the unquestionable. It has shaped me into being a better and more nuanced journalist.

