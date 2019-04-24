Chance of snow for Ontario on last weekend of April

According to The Weather Network, it might snow in Ontario on the last weekend of April.

“This fickle spring weather will be difficult to trust as we close out the month, with wintry precipitation even attempting to make its way back in time for the last weekend of April,” claimed the weather report.

Snow is expected in central Ontario and the Northern GTA.

Precipitation is expected to begin Saturday overnight well into Sunday morning.

Some areas are expected to receive 2-5 cm of snow over the weekend.

