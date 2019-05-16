Chicago woman lured with promise of baby clothes was murdered and had baby torn out of womb

A Chicago woman, who replied to a Facebook ad offering free baby clothes and a stroller was strangled to death and had her baby cut out of her womb.

Three people involved in the gruesome incident were apprehended by Chicago police for the crime.

The 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was found dead behind the suspects’ home three weeks after she had been murdered.

Police believe that the people involved in her death murdered the 9-month pregnant woman on scene and then removed her baby from her womb in a hasty operation.

Shortly after she was murdered, the suspects called paramedics to the residence about a newborn who was having trouble breathing. Paramedics found the baby turning blue as they rushed it to the hospital with the hope of resuscitating the newborn.

The family of Ochoa-Lopez, who is married and has another 3-year old child, were looking for the 18-year old for weeks before she was discovered.

The investigation into her death took a new turn when it was discovered that a woman had created a GoFundMe seeking money for a funeral for a baby who was about to die.

After DNA tests were conducted on the infant it was discovered that Ochoa-Lopez was the mother of the child.

“Why did these people, why did these bad people, do this? She did nothing to them. She was a good person,” said her husband Yiovanni Lopez who has been visiting his son in the hospital.