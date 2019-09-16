City of Toronto forces man to keep walnut tree despite children’s nut allergies

Some stories are truly bizarre. This one goes just a bit further.

According to CTV News, a man with children who have nut allergies has been forced to keep a walnut tree in his own backyard.

The man offered to plant a different tree which would not pose a serious health concern to his children, but the City of Toronto believes the wellbeing of walnut trees is far more important than the wellbeing of children and so they denied the request.

Forestry officials have gone far enough to say “the importance of growing the city’s tree canopy far outweighs any nuisance caused by falling or allergy-inducing nuts,” according to the CBC.

The man had already lost an initial bid with the city in 2017.