Comedian dies onstage as audience laughs for five minutes

British comedian Ian Cognito had a heart attack and died onstage during his set at a comedy club last night.
According to Global News, Cognito was mid-set at Bicester’s Lone Wolf Comedy Club when he fell ill and died.
The audience assumed it was part of the act and laughed for around five minutes as Cognito remained motionless on a chair.
“We thought it was part of the act,” audience member John Ostojak told the BBC, “We came out feeling really sick, we just sat there for five minutes watching him, laughing at him.”
Cognito was a well-known and beloved figure in British comedy. Many comedians took to social media to pay their respects to their fallen comrade.