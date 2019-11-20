A complete list of Trudeau’s 2nd gender-balanced cabinet

As the country faces serious challenges at home and abroad, the proof will be in the pudding for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government cabinet picks, who were sworn in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Wednesday.
To address growing discontent in the West, whose voters denied Liberals seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta, Trudeau has tapped Winnipeg MP and former Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr to serve as “special representative to the Prairies.”
While Bill Morneau stays in his Finance portfolio, Catherine McKenna has been shuffled out of the Environment and will take on the role of Minister of Infrastructure.
Chrystia Freeland was also shuffled from Foreign Affairs and will now serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Québec MP and former Infrastructure minister François-Philippe Champagne assumes Freeland’s portfolio as minister of Foreign Affairs.
Other notables include Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier’s cabinet posting to a new portfolio: Minister of Middle Class and Prosperity.
And the Ministry of Democratic Institutions appears to have gone the way of the dodo and its previous minister Karina Gould, shuffled to International Development.
The following is the new “gender-balanced” cabinet of 36 ministers in alphabetical order, as issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today:
Anita Anand becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement
Navdeep Bains becomes Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
Carolyn Bennett remains Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
Marie-Claude Bibeau remains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
Bill Blair becomes Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
Bardish Chagger becomes Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth
Jean-Yves Duclos becomes President of the Treasury Board
Mona Fortier becomes Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate
Minister of Finance
Marc Garneau remains Minister of Transport
Karina Gould becomes Minister of International Development
Steven Guilbeault becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage
Patty Hajdu becomes Minister of Health
Ahmed Hussen becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
Mélanie Joly becomes Minister of Economic Development and Official
Languages
Bernadette Jordan becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
David Lametti remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada
Dominic LeBlanc becomes President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada
Diane Lebouthillier remains Minister of National Revenue
Lawrence MacAulay remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate
Minister of National Defence
Catherine McKenna becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Marco E. L. Mendicino becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and
Citizenship
Marc Miller becomes Minister of Indigenous Services
Maryam Monsef becomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
Bill Morneau remains Minister of Finance
Joyce Murray becomes Minister of Digital Government
Mary Ng becomes Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and
International Trade
Seamus O’Regan becomes Minister of Natural Resources
Carla Qualtrough becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion
Pablo Rodriguez becomes Leader of the Government in the House of
Commons and the party’s Québec Lieutenant
Harjit Sajjan remains Minister of National Defence
Deb Schulte becomes Minister of Seniors
Filomena Tassi becomes Minister of Labour
Dan Vandal becomes Minister of Northern Affairs
Jonathan Wilkinson becomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Kirsty Duncan will serve as Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
Mark Holland will serve as Chief Government Whip
Ginette Petitpas Taylor will serve as Deputy Government Whip
Kevin Lamoureux will serve as Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons