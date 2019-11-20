A complete list of Trudeau’s 2nd gender-balanced cabinet

As the country faces serious challenges at home and abroad, the proof will be in the pudding for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government cabinet picks, who were sworn in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Wednesday.

To address growing discontent in the West, whose voters denied Liberals seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta, Trudeau has tapped Winnipeg MP and former Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr to serve as “special representative to the Prairies.”

While Bill Morneau stays in his Finance portfolio, Catherine McKenna has been shuffled out of the Environment and will take on the role of Minister of Infrastructure.

Chrystia Freeland was also shuffled from Foreign Affairs and will now serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Québec MP and former Infrastructure minister François-Philippe Champagne assumes Freeland’s portfolio as minister of Foreign Affairs.

Other notables include Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier’s cabinet posting to a new portfolio: Minister of Middle Class and Prosperity.

And the Ministry of Democratic Institutions appears to have gone the way of the dodo and its previous minister Karina Gould, shuffled to International Development.

The following is the new “gender-balanced” cabinet of 36 ministers in alphabetical order, as issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today:

Anita Anand becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Navdeep Bains becomes Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Carolyn Bennett remains Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Marie-Claude Bibeau remains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Bill Blair becomes Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Bardish Chagger becomes Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

Jean-Yves Duclos becomes President of the Treasury Board

Mona Fortier becomes Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate

Minister of Finance

Marc Garneau remains Minister of Transport

Karina Gould becomes Minister of International Development

Steven Guilbeault becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage

Patty Hajdu becomes Minister of Health

Ahmed Hussen becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Mélanie Joly becomes Minister of Economic Development and Official

Languages

Bernadette Jordan becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

David Lametti remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Dominic LeBlanc becomes President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada

Diane Lebouthillier remains Minister of National Revenue

Lawrence MacAulay remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate

Minister of National Defence

Catherine McKenna becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Marco E. L. Mendicino becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and

Citizenship

Marc Miller becomes Minister of Indigenous Services

Maryam Monsef becomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

Bill Morneau remains Minister of Finance

Joyce Murray becomes Minister of Digital Government

Mary Ng becomes Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and

International Trade

Seamus O’Regan becomes Minister of Natural Resources

Carla Qualtrough becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Pablo Rodriguez becomes Leader of the Government in the House of

Commons and the party’s Québec Lieutenant

Harjit Sajjan remains Minister of National Defence

Deb Schulte becomes Minister of Seniors

Filomena Tassi becomes Minister of Labour

Dan Vandal becomes Minister of Northern Affairs

Jonathan Wilkinson becomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Kirsty Duncan will serve as Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Mark Holland will serve as Chief Government Whip

Ginette Petitpas Taylor will serve as Deputy Government Whip

Kevin Lamoureux will serve as Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons