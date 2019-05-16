Conservative MP introduces petition in parliament calling on Trudeau to resign

A Conservative MP introduced a petition in parliament this morning calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign.

According to a tweet from HuffPost Canada’s Ottawa bureau chief, Althia Raj, Candice Bergen, the MP for the Manitoba riding for the of Portage—Lisgar, introduced the petition while asking the government to look at it seriously.

.@CandiceBergenMP introduces a petition in the House this morning calling on @JustinTrudeau to resign. She says she is asking the government "to look at this seriously" and the reasons behind it. pic.twitter.com/oP2kwfRJ1a — Althia Raj (@althiaraj) May 16, 2019

