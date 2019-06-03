Canadian News

Scheer caves to pressure and removes Cooper from Justice commitee

Andrew Scheer appears to have favoured feelings over facts in his decision to remove Conservative MP Michael Cooper from Parliament’s Justice committee.
Andrew Scheer appears to have favoured feelings over facts in his decision to remove Conservative MP Michael Cooper from Parliament’s Justice committee.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Andrew Scheer, in his decision to remove MP Michael Cooper from the Justice Committee in Parliament, appears to have favoured feelings over facts.

“Reading the name and quoting the words of the Christchurch shooter, especially when directed at a Muslim witness during a parliamentary hearing, is insensitive and unacceptable,” the Conservative Party leader announced on Twitter Saturday.

“Mr. Cooper has apologized. I accept his apology and I consider the matter closed.”

At last Tuesday’s Justice committee hearings about tackling ‘online hate’, Cooper challenged a witness who noted that the murderer who shot six people at a Québec mosque in January 2017 had an interest in “conservative commentators”.

“I take great umbrage with your defamatory comments to try to link conservatism with violent and extremist attacks,” said Cooper. “They have no foundation, they’re defamatory and they diminish your credibility as a witness.”

During his opening statement, Faisal Khan Suri, Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council president, cited Alexandre Bissonnette’s search-engine preferences that were reported to include conservative U.S. pundit Ben Shapiro and English Youtuber Paul Joseph Watson, among others.

And like all the witnesses who presented at this session, Suri wants the government to resurrect Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act, which targeted material “likely to expose a person or persons to hatred or contempt” until it was repealed in 2013.

In 2006, Section 13 was used to drag publisher and conservative gadfly Ezra Levant before a kangaroo tribunal to explain why his now defunct Western Standard magazine re-published the controversial Danish cartoons of Muhammad.

Maclean’s magazine and conservative author Mark Steyn faced similar Section 13 woes when the magazine published an excerpt from Steyn’s book America Alone. Nevertheless, Suri believes it could prevent future mass shootings and violence similarly targeted at minority communities.

“The evidence from Bissonnette’s computer showed he repetitively sought content about anti- immigrant, alt-right and conservative commentators, mass murderers, U.S. President Donald Trump, and about the arrival of Muslim immigrants in Quebec,” Suri told the Justice committee.

The AMPAC president also noted the October 2018 Tree Of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, as well as the March 2019 killings at two mosques in New Zealand, were all horrific products of “alt-right online networks”.

“In March 2019, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons burst into the mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand,” Suri continued. “This white nationalist, in what was a gruesome terrorist attack, was broadcasted live on Facebook and Twitter while 51 worshippers were killed.”

When it came time for Cooper to question Suri and other witnesses, the MP read into the committee record a portion of Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant’s 74-page manifesto.

“He stated, ‘conservatism is corporatism in disguise, I want no part of it’; ‘The nation with the closest political and social values to my own is the People’s Republic of China,’” said Cooper. “I certainly wouldn’t attempt to link Bernie Sanders to the individual who shot up Republican members of Congress and nearly fatally killed Congressman Scalise, so you should be ashamed.”

In addition to revisiting Section 13, the Justice committee hearings have elicited another common theme – that hateful online content is a driving factor of associated real-world events, rather than just one of many extenuating factors. Given such a claims, not a single behavioural scientist has been invited to corroborate, refute, or temper the claims.

Asked about this lack of expertise, Justice Committee chair Anthony Housefather told The Post Millennial that the selection of witnesses were up to committee members and “chosen proportionately” based on party representation.

“Each party determined that its witnesses were qualified to speak to the subject,” writes Housefather in an email. “We will have close to 50 witnesses and some are certainly academics.”

Scheer did not respond to TPM queries on who would replace Cooper and why the Conservative leader bowed to pressure by special interest groups who demanded his removal from the committee.

These same groups are now demanding that Scheer boot Cooper from the Conservative caucus.

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected