Opinion

Conservative politicians have the potential to lead on climate change

Guided by experienced business stewards from the private sector and funded in part by the government, a partnership with BEV could be a fantastic policy for Scheer to campaign on this fall.
Guided by experienced business stewards from the private sector and funded in part by the government, a partnership with BEV could be a fantastic policy for Scheer to campaign on this fall.
Lucas Holtvluwer Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The issue of climate change is one of concern for a majority of Canadians. In fact, a 2018 Angus Reid poll found that 88% of Canadians, to varying degrees, view it as a threat to the planet.

This will not come as a surprise to most, considering the increased political rhetoric and policy that has emerged on the topic over the past twenty years. More and more Canadians are realizing that climate change is an issue which could affect not only themselves, but also future generations.

This emerging consensus has given Canadian politicians the runway to ramp up the rhetoric on climate change and promote policies which reduce its effects. Much of this has come from progressive politicians who promote policies like carbon taxation and aggressive green energy subsidies.  

Most recently, the climate change charge has been led by none other than our Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau, and his Liberal Party, view carbon taxation as the primary driver their plan to reduce carbon emissions. The NDP position is quite similar, albeit more aggressive and free of fossil fuel subsidies.

However, there is an inconvenient problem with carbon taxes — they’re not actually very effective.

Environment Canada’s own documentation shows that unless the government wants to bankrupt us all with a $300 per ton carbon tax, there is no way a carbon tax will allow us to meet our own carbon emission reduction targets.

The Conservatives, for their part, have been largely inactive on the file, both during the years of the Harper government, and now under the leadership of Andrew Scheer. While Scheer has promised that a policy plan is in the works, the public has yet to see that materialize.

Though Scheer did originally whip his MP’s to vote in favour for the targets set out by the Paris Climate Agreement, he walked that back a bit in December saying that his plan “will be reducing our targets in a meaningful way.”  

As a conservative, if Scheer is looking to make “meaningful reductions,” he would do well to consider some of the practical solutions being advocated by folks like Bjorn Lomborg and Bill Gates.

Both of these men are firm believers in the fact that climate change is happening and that the activity of mankind is one of the main causes. That’s why they both favour an innovation heavy approach which seeks to create a breakthrough in green energy.

The top down governmental approach favoured by progressive politicians like Trudeau is actually a regressive stance which limits individual choice, hampers economic growth, and fails to meaningfully reduce carbon emissions.

Lomborg has made this point many times, highlighting the fact that unless a carbon tax is adopted worldwide to prevent carbon leakage, it’s an ineffective policy proposal.

It’s because of the futility of current climate change policies and renewable energy options that billionaire philanthropists like Gates, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg have funded Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) to “speed up the cycle of innovation.”

In October, BEV teamed up with the EU to invest $115 million into “radical” new clean energy technologies.

Perhaps Canada, instead of spending $2.9 billion in fossil fuel subsidies and millions more investing in current inefficient green tech, could pursue such a partnership and redirect those valuable taxpayer funds to more productive means.

Such an partnership would make sense from a limited government approach and would also be the most effective way to reduce carbon emissions.

While the Canadian government already does invest in cleantech research, having the government partner with a private organization will greatly improve its ability to assess which  companies are worthy of continued investment.

Governments could in theory provide that kind of investing, but in reality, they aren’t great at identifying promising companies and staying nimble to help those companies grow. That’s where this partnership can shine. It allows the European Commission, which is funding cutting-edge research and development, to partner with investors who know how to build companies well. Because the fund will be privately managed, it can avoid some of the bureaucracy that slows things down and makes it hard to support new companies. We’ll have the resources to make a meaningful difference, and the flexibility to move quickly. That’s a rare combination.
Bill Gates, October 2018.

Scheer, and his provincial conservative counterparts, should be all over this idea. It’s a venture which places individual ingenuity and innovation front and centre.

Guided by experienced business stewards from the private sector and funded in part by the government, a partnership with BEV could be a fantastic policy for Scheer to campaign on this fall.

Opposing the carbon tax is a good start. However, if Scheer wants to show Canadians he’s ready to lead this country, he needs to start putting forward bold ideas and solutions. A climate change policy would be a great place to start.

Opinion
Environment
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature