Conservatives and NDP demand emergency Ethics Committee meeting

The Conservatives and NDP have requested for an emergency Ethics Committee meeting following the release of an extremely damning report by the Ethics Commissioner which concluded the PM and his senior staff had attempted to influence the former Attorney General.

Members of both parties have requested the meeting, largely with the goal of getting the Commissioner to speak about the matter directly and in public.

According to Global News, Peter Kent and Jacques Gourd sent a letter on behalf of the Conservatives noting that “not only is Mr. Trudeau the first prime minister to have been found guilty of breaking the law, he is a repeat offender, as well as “Canadians deserve fulsome answers to the many remaining questions.”

Charlie Angus, an NDP MP, also sent a letter to Conservative MP Bob Zimmer, who is the chair of the ethics committee.

Yesterday in response to damning report of Ethics Commissioner I wrote to @bobzimmer calling for emergency meeting of ETHCS committee. — Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) August 15, 2019

Zimmer will likely call a meeting now that both the NDP and the Conservatives have requested it.

While Zimmer can call a meeting, Liberal MPs continue to hold a majority of seats on the committee, as a result, any meeting called will lead to no passed motions, unless a Liberal member flips.