Conservatives pledge to cut $1.5 billion in corporate welfare annually

At a campaign announcement in Hamilton Ontario, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer put forward his party’s newest campaign promise.

The Conservatives will cut $1.5 billion in corporate welfare annually, with the goal of passing those savings back onto the taxpayer.

$1.5 billion more for YOU and your family. That money belongs in your pockets, not the pockets of the wealthy and well-connected — so you can get ahead. WATCH LIVE: –1,5 milliard $ de plus pour vous et votre famille. Cet argent retourne là où est sa place: dans vos poches, et non celles des plus riches et bien connectés. Plus. Pour vous. Dès maintenant. REGARDEZ EN DIRECT: Posted by Andrew Scheer on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

According to Scheer, these savings will be made by cutting aid to groups who simply do not need it.

This includes corporate welfare in the case of the Irving Family which has had millions in loans written off, Loblaws which has received millions for fridges, and even the oil and gas industry which received $1.6 billion it did not ask for.

While the cuts would target corporate welfare, Scheer stressed that projects with a clear need and national interest would still receive aid, as would small business owners.