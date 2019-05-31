Conservatives slam Trudeau for trying to ‘stack the deck’ in coming election

Liberal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez’s decision to name Unifor, a self-proclaimed anti-Conservative union as one of the eight members of the federal government’s “expert panel” on the media bailout has now been called out in Question Period by the Conservatives.

Lisa Raitt, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, grilled the Trudeau government for trying to “stack the deck” ahead of the upcoming vote, noting that it is embarrassing that the PM does not understand the concept of bias:

“I shouldn’t be surprised. This is the same Prime Minister who thinks it is okay to traipse across the line that separates the judicial system from the executive. This is the same Prime Minister who thinks that ethical rules do not apply to him.”

🔥Watch @lraitt hold Justin Trudeau accountable for stacking the deck in the upcoming election.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fwECgB1OU9 — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) May 30, 2019

The Conservatives are not alone in their attacks against the problematic media bailout.

Certain elements of the media establishment are attacking the bailout with journalists big and small, from new and established media organizations loudly attacking the controversial plan.

https://twitter.com/jonkay/status/1134095160839720961

While the criticism has been strong, consistent, and diverse, it appears the Trudeau government has no plans for change as of now.

