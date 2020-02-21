Couple in car runs two Trump-supporting boys off the road

According to police in Hobart, Indiana, a northwestern Indiana couple suffered a bout of road rage when they spotted two teenage boys with Trump flags attached to their bicycles. Their response was to run them off the road, potentially endangering the lives of the two minors, who are twins.

Trump Derangement Syndrome can be deadly. Beyond simply tweeting angrily at the US President, some sufferers of the apparent psychiatric condition have taken to hurting supporters of Donald Trump. In this case, it may be landing two people behind bars.

Police say evidence provided to them in the form of Snapchat videos helped them secure charges against 23-year-old Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones and 18-year-old Cailyn Marie Smith in connection with the incident, which happened on July 22, 2019.

According to Hobart Police Captain James Gonzalez, both Smith and Jones are accused of driving in their car and running the teens off the road. The two then threatened them, the Associated Press reports.

Both Perry-Jones and Smith have each been charged with two counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, felonies that could lend them time in prison if convicted. They were also charged with one count each of theft and criminal misdemeanors.

Police say they intended to charge them sooner but were waiting on Snapchat to provide them with evidence of the videos.