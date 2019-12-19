Culture

CTV’s The Social host argues kids can benefit from swearing

A co-host of CTV’s The Social said she was at first mortified by her daughter swearing, but was then proud she used the word correctly.
Vanessa Glavac
2 mins read

This week CTV’s The Social asked if parents should allow their kids to swear, citing studies that point to its benefits.

The Social co-host Cynthia Loyst argued, “I think slurs and derogatory terms and things that are directed at someone are an absolute no, but I will say in defense of this there are studies that show that it’s actually good for us to do this.”

Loyst says that studies show that swearing fosters bonding, improves productivity, and raises pain tolerance. The audience expressed their disapproval of the idea. Loyst did not specify if any of the studies looked at the effects of swearing on children specifically.

Psychologist John Grohol discusses one of these studies on swearing and pain reduction. He speculates that adults who feel relief from swearing may be drawing on the childhood response to cry in reaction to pain.

Co-host Melissa Grelo shared her reaction the first time she heard her daughter swear. “Now parents, parents of little ones… the first time your kids swear, it’s two things. You’re mortified, and then, because she used it properly, I was very proud!”

Another mother on twitter shared a similar reaction

Lainey Lui questioned why we’re getting upset over mere words. “This has dictated a social expectation of behaviour that is silly–on a word? You’re going to judge someone’s character? It is very strange to me.”

Canadians responded with mixed reactions, both in the live audience, and on Twitter.

On Twitter, the most popular responses were those that called out Jessica Allen for her discrimination towards white hockey players last month.

Aside from that, Twitter responses were mixed.

