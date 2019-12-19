CTV’s The Social host argues kids can benefit from swearing

This week CTV’s The Social asked if parents should allow their kids to swear, citing studies that point to its benefits.

The Social co-host Cynthia Loyst argued, “I think slurs and derogatory terms and things that are directed at someone are an absolute no, but I will say in defense of this there are studies that show that it’s actually good for us to do this.”

Loyst says that studies show that swearing fosters bonding, improves productivity, and raises pain tolerance. The audience expressed their disapproval of the idea. Loyst did not specify if any of the studies looked at the effects of swearing on children specifically.

Psychologist John Grohol discusses one of these studies on swearing and pain reduction. He speculates that adults who feel relief from swearing may be drawing on the childhood response to cry in reaction to pain.

Co-host Melissa Grelo shared her reaction the first time she heard her daughter swear. “Now parents, parents of little ones… the first time your kids swear, it’s two things. You’re mortified, and then, because she used it properly, I was very proud!”

Another mother on twitter shared a similar reaction

Lainey Lui questioned why we’re getting upset over mere words. “This has dictated a social expectation of behaviour that is silly–on a word? You’re going to judge someone’s character? It is very strange to me.”

Canadians responded with mixed reactions, both in the live audience, and on Twitter.

On Twitter, the most popular responses were those that called out Jessica Allen for her discrimination towards white hockey players last month.

Of course… best to start preparing them at a young age to become a priviledged white bully hockey player! 😉#FireJessAllen #cancelthesocial — Sandra Sevcik (@SandraSevcik) December 17, 2019

I’m still swearing under my breath that @ctv haven’t #FireJessAllen yet. And to answer the question, no kids shouldn’t be swearing, total lack of respect, says a lot about upbringing I suppose. Sorta the same lack of respect @jessieraeallen showed the Canadian hockey families! — Rob Baxby (@GAMESHOWW) December 17, 2019

Aside from that, Twitter responses were mixed.

Only if you don't want them to have a decent job and mate when they get older. — Sim One (@simspice6) December 17, 2019

Theres an episode of #Blackish that they discuss this. If they feel relaxed enough to swear near you, they will more often confide in you. My kids friends tell me things they don’t tell their own parents because I don’t freak at the F bomb. As long as it’s a word, not every other — Sherri Thorpe (@tmllvr) December 18, 2019

It depends on the ages of your children. With kids (3-10) I would say “no way” but as they get older, it just becomes part of what they hear everyday. As my kids entered their teen years, I didn’t like it when they swore but I also never made it a big deal. — Carla (@carmac1) December 17, 2019