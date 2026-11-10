The creator of “Veggie Tales” has said that it is a "weird hill to die on" to say that "God is biologically male."

Phil Vischer, the animator and filmmaker responsible for creating the series "Veggie Tales”—a show that ventures into Christian entertainment with biblical stories—argued in a post on X, “'God is a biological male' is a weird hill to die on."

He responded to a user who said, "'God transcends gender' has been sunday school level theology for as long as there has been a christian faith and the fact that it became a disqualifying purity test as soon as a Democrat said it shows you just how downstream of politics the whole project has become." The original user was responding to X account Gunther Eagleman, who was mocking James Talarico for claiming that "God is non-binary."

Vischer, the creator of Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber, appeared to be on board with Senator-elect Talarico in his analysis of what gender God is. When Not the Bee responded, "Dude, come on" to Vischer, the animator said in response, "Hi Not Bee. This is Christian theology 101. God is spirit. Not material. Sex is material."