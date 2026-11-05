Texas Republican Congressman Brandon Gill won re-election on Tuesday by double digits in a district that swung left for Democrat James Talarico, who was elected to the US Senate over Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Gill, a 32-year-old rising star, defied all odds on an evening that saw Democrats secure unprecedented gains across the nation, including in Texas, where residents elected its first Democrat governor in over 30 years.

According to the results, Gill won the state’s 26th congressional district with 54.5 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger Steven Shook. By a wide margin, the congressman outperformed Republican candidates who also needed to win over voters in the same district. This includes the North Texas counties of Denton, Cooke, and Wise. In Denton County, the district’s core, Gill won by about 3.6 points, while Talarico, a state representative, defeated Paxton by roughly 8 points in the Senate race. Talarico won the seat by about 12 points, ending more than three decades of Republican dominance in the Lonestar state.

Longtime Republican Governor Gregg Abbott secured 48.2 percent of the vote in Denton County, finishing about two points behind Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Gill, first elected in 2024, is a young conservative known for his hardline immigration stances, family values, and criticism of radical left policies. He was endorsed by President Trump as a “MAGA warrior.” During the campaign cycle, Gill frequently attacked Talarico for being a wolf in sheep’s clothing, blasting Talarico for his progressive positions that the congressman said were incompatible with Christianity and Texas values.