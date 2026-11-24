Rudy Giuliani was been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Giuliani was widely proclaimed to be America’s mayor after the 9/11 terror attacks on New York City and Washington, DC. The White House shared a video honoring the former mayor and Trump advisor.

Giuliani served as a member of Trump’s transition team during the first Trump administration and has been a close friend and advisor to the president for many years. In a statement about the award, Giuliani, 82, quoted his former boss Ronald Reagan, in whose administration he also served with the Department of Justice.

“Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: ‘There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.’ I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me — particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together.”

The Award has been in the works since Trump announced the plan to bestow the award on Guiliani last year. Other recipients under Trump has been Charlie Kirk and Welles Crowther. Kirk was assassinated and Crowther was killed on 9/11 after rescuing 18 people from the crumbling towers.