A new poll out from the University of Maryland has revealed that the majority of Americans want the Iran war to immediately end, regardless of the terms that are needed to close out the conflict.

When asked what military steps regarding the Iran war respondents supported, 21 percent replied “stay the course, until Iran accepts US terms,” 18 percent said “escalate militarily, in an attempt to force Iran to accept US terms,” and 55 percent said, “end the war now regardless of the terms.”

Democrats and independents heavily favored ending the war immediately, with 80 percent and 59 percent responding as such, respectively. Republicans were split between the other two options, with 34 percent wanting to stay the course, and 39 percent wanting to escalate. Respondents were split on whether they supported Congress withholding funds for military options as a way to force the end of the war, with 32 percent saying yes, 35 percent saying no, and 31 percent being unsure.

A majority of Democrats supported withholding funds, at 53 percent, while a majority of Republicans opposed such a measure, at 62 percent. Respondents were similarly split when asked if they supported including an Iran war funding cutoff in a stopgap bill that would keep the government running beyond December 11.