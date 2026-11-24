Twenty-two Democrat states have joined together in a lawsuit aimed at stopping a new federal policy that would end housing aid for "mixed-status" households, or families where there are some US citizens and others who are illegal immigrants.

Under the existing system, which Congress put in place previously, aid is calculated proportionally so that only qualifying family members receive benefits. However, HUD's new rule that was passed this month means that mixed-status households would be completely cut off unless they verify that only eligible noncitizens and US citizens live in the home. Unless a court halts it, the change will take effect on Dec. 14.

The 22 states argued that the new rule violates the law. "HUD lacks authority to rewrite federal law to exclude families this Administration disfavors from federal affordable housing programs," the lawsuit says. "Like all federal agencies, HUD is a creature of statute with only the authority expressly conferred by Congress. Where—as here—it acts outside that authority, it violates the Administrative Procedure Act (“APA”). So too, HUD violates the APA when it acts contrary to the statutes it is charged with administering," the lawsuit adds.

“This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner told Stateline. “This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist.” Around 20,000 families nationwide would be impacted by the rule change that goes into effect on December 14 if it is not blocked by the lawsuit. HUD estimated that around 1,000 families would be formally evicted.