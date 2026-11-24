Google has potential plans that would use AI to pull information about you to then create an AI-generated TV channel with personalized "shows" that would then feature custom advertisements, according to a new report from 404 Media.

Although there is no evidence that the product would come to fruition, Google has filed a patent called “creating a channel of video experiences tailored to a user," which envisions something called "My Channel."

The "channel" would be filled with AI content inspired by information that the system knows about the user. The "shows" would feature "the user as the protagonist for the whole video." “You are a customized video generating model. Generate a customized video for a user where the user will play the protagonist,” a hypothetical prompt from the patent stated. “The generated customized video includes characteristics based on the <user_profile>. The generated customized video follows the style and format of the <top_ watches> of the user. The generated customized video sticks to the <preferred_genres> of the user but the narrative for the generated customized video is customized. The <top watches> and <preferred _genres> parameters are ordered from more preferred to less preferred.”

The patent suggests that the channel starring "you" would also be connected to an advisement server that would generate "an updated customized media content item by inserting at least one advertisement into the customized media content item." The patent has different AI-generated storylines, such as a "crime/comedy caper" or one named "an action/thriller experience."