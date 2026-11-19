In the wake of his conviction in UK court for rape and sexual assault, the UK government reportedly called on Google to take down a video from Russell Brand’s YouTube channel, as well as his account. Google has refused. This comes after Meta disabled Brand’s profiles on both Instagram and Facebook.

Per Sky News, a justice minister reportedly met with representatives from Google, the parent company of YouTube, to make the request. Google said it was “aware of the new content and our teams are investigating,” but that it was not removing the video at that time.

An investigation has also reportedly been launched into whether Brand broke any prison rules after his wife, Laura, posted a video to his YouTube account days after he went to prison, claiming to share a message from the actor. In the message, Brand claimed he was not guilty. The message, read out by Laura, stated, “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for. So something strange is happening. The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose Him, and I do.”

“I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in, ‘hey. I'm in the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe.’ The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don't know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another, as God forgave us. Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ, Russell.” A government spokesperson said regarding the video, “It is only right that the government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content. Removal ultimately depends on the platform’s own terms.”

A Downing Street spokesperson told Sky News about Google refusing to take down the material, “We've asked YouTube to remove the content. I would also just point out that they acted before when they suspended Brand's account for making money. And given he has been convicted of rape by a jury of his peers, we trust that they will act again.” They added, “It's not something the government has control over. We hope and trust that they will do the right thing.”

Earlier in November, Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. A judge sentenced him to 10 and a half years in prison. Following the conviction, Meta disabled Brand’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. The company’s policies on standards states that “in order to maintain a safe environment and empower free expression,” it restricts or takes down accounts that could be “harmful,” such as those owned by convicted sex offenders.