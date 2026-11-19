After 13 long years of waiting, gamers around the globe have begun playing the latest installment of the Grand Theft Auto series. The game, before even hitting the shelves, was a hit, generating an estimated $1.65 billion in revenue just from preorders as of the day before its release. Not all the fans were pleased with how it turned out after the lengthy wait and hefty price-tag.

Grand Theft Auto VI takes players to Vice City, a fictional city heavily based on Miami, Florida. The last major game to be set in Vice City was the 2002 release Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Notably, GTA 6 currently does not have an online game mode, a form of playing that was wildly popular in its predecessor.

The game has been rated highly by critics, with IGN giving it a 10/10, Metacritic giving it a 99/100, and Game Informer giving it a 10/10. With Metacritic’s score of 99, GTA 6 ties with the 1998 Nintendo release The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the best games of all time. Many on social media have applauded the level of realism the game has displayed, while others have noted the proliferation of nude and nearly nude NPCs, including in strip clubs. Others have complained of bugs and glitches, including one who said their character was swimming sideways and another saying their character got stuck in a cage.

“GTA 6 is riddled with bugs. For a game this highly anticipated, this is honestly disappointing,” one player said, while another drew a comparison to the shaky 2020 launch of Cyberpunk 2077. “I find it funny how there are more people looking for bugs in GTA 6 than actually beating the game,” one user said. Another added, “It's a massive game, and a few bugs here and there are hardly surprising. Rockstar still has time to smooth things out.”

One situation presented by the game that has been making the rounds on social media shows the main character being given the option to help animal rights protestors free a polar bear from a box truck. When done, the bear attacks the protestors, one of whom tells the creature, “we understand you were driven to act in violence” before getting her hand bitten off. Some, however, complained about the gameplay. Commentator Autism Capital described it as a “chore simulator.”

“UPDATE: Six hours in. GTA 6 doesn't get better. It stays boring. Once you start playing you'll see. It is a chore simulator. All you are doing is pleasing Lucia. In fact Jason wants to live a low profile life doing his small crimes, Lucia gets out of prison and IMMEDIATELY gets them both into bad situations. Jason spends the entire game so far trying to manage her emotions and keep her happy. It is not a FUN game to play. It holds your attention but it's just doing random tasks. It feels like a real life simulator in not a good way. Jason is not an engaging character at all. It's realistic in a not enjoyable way. Tedious is a good word to sum it up so far.” Lawmakers and officials even got in on the release day psots, with the House Republicans writing, “Grand Theft Auto is a video game. Grand Theft Taxpayer is the Democrat playbook for January, and they want every last dollar in your pocket. We won't let that happen.”