"We are prepared to proceed with these legal minds and this team to the Supreme Court of the United States, and we won't stop until she sees justice.”

In a press conference on Wednesday, the new team of attorneys representing Shiloh Hendrix as she appeals her case was announced. Hendrix was found guilty in July of one count of disorderly conduct against a Somali cameraman who confronted her in a playground, harassing her and telling her to say the n-word.

The new team of attorneys is Alexander Haberbush, who is serving as the lead appellate counsel and is the founder and president of the Lex Rex Institute; Gregory Joseph, who is serving as the local appellate counsel and longtime Minnesota attorney focusing on free speech issues, and John Eastman, who is advising on First Amendment issues and is the founding director of the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence.

The case centers on an April 2025 incident, in which Hendrix, who was at a local playground with her young son, caught a child stealing from her diaper bag. She allegedly called the child the n-word, which prompted Sharmake Omar to pull out his camera and begin recording. He filmed her and told her, repeatedly, to say the word, which she did. Hendrix had been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, one pertaining to the child and one to the Somali cameraman. She was found not guilty as it related to the child, but guilty on the count related to the cameraman. The judge claimed that she used “fighting words” against Omar.

Haberbush said in Wednesday’s press conference, “Mrs. Hendrix asked us to represent her for her appeal, which is now in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and we intend to win it. That appeal comes down really to one question: Can it be a crime for one adult to say to another adult a word? The First Amendment says absolutely not.” He said that the “exchange between two adults” that was captured on video “is the only thing that Shiloh Hendricks stands convicted of today, and what did the prosecutors do with this fact? Well, they took a mother to a four-day jury trial over words spoken at a playground. They won conviction on one count about a man they had never put on the stand and who never said a word at trial. In fact, by the time of trial, the man who recorded the video had reported he left for Somalia.”

He later said, “Let me say this plainly: a prosecutor asked the court to jail an American for refusing to apologize for her words. That is not how the First Amendment works in this country, and Shiloh has apologized for nothing and will apologize for nothing because there is nothing to apologize for. Neither do the Americans who stood with her. The First Amendment does not let government punish speech because someone is offended by it.” He explained that under the “fighting words” doctrine, a person must have said something “so provocative that an ordinary person couldn't help but answer with his fists.” He noted that the US Supreme Court has not upheld a conviction on this doctrine in 80 years.

“Well, that's what the state had to reach for to convict a mother for this word. It's an egregious stretch, and even on its own terms, it simply doesn't fit her.” He said her words did not fit the description, adding that the cameraman had “kept asking for that word. He got it. No one threw a punch. No one was about to throw a punch.” “The only person in that video looking for a confrontation was the man holding the camera. He was goading her, trying to provoke a reaction. And if anyone should be charged with a crime in this case, it was that man, not Mrs. Hendrix. He's the one who provoked the confrontation.”

He said that the team has asked the court to reverse the conviction, adding that “she's prepared to take this all the way to the Supreme Court if need be.” Eastman said that “The Supreme Court has been very clear that offensive speech, even if it disturbs others, is protected by the First Amendment, you have to get to the level of fighting words, and the [jury] instruction about fighting words did not accurately convey what that doctrine was, and allowed the jury to return a guilty verdict without compliance with controlling Supreme Court precedent.”

He said that the two crimes that actually occurred in this case were theft by the child, and “The other is likely incitement by Sharmake Omar, the man with the video.” “Brandenburg vs. Ohio, a 1969 Supreme Court case, says that you cannot convict somebody for their speech unless it is likely to incite or produce imminent lawless action. The irony here is, if in fact Mrs. Hendrix was incited to a lawless action in disturbing the peace, and we dispute that strongly. If she was, it was because he incited her. He goaded her to do that.”