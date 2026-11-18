Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade criticized Vice President JD Vance last week, declaring that he “never should have been vice president” after he said that the Iran war is a major factor in the GOP’s unpopularity.

Vance spoke with Laura Ingraham on Monday, where he said there was “no daylight” between him and President Donald Trump regarding the war in Iran. However, he emphasized that Trump was “not going to let this become a forever war.”

Vance also warned that regardless of how the conflict unfolds, “there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely.” The comments came after Vance offered an analysis of the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections on social media, arguing that any honest assessment of the party’s underperformance must begin by acknowledging voter frustration with the war in Iran. Kilmeade appeared to take issue with Vance’s characterization during an episode of “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“It is so aggravating. There is not one person that I have ever met that wants an endless war, who will say the president’s got to keep fighting no matter what,” he said. “Win, neutralize our 40-year enemy, and you end it when you want to end it,” Kilmeade added. “It’s not that people are never going to be satisfied. So that is another straw man argument that this guy puts up.”

Kilmeade then took direct aim at the vice president, saying, “I’m talking about the vice president of the United States. Never should have been vice president.” He also criticized Vance’s assessment of the GOP’s midterm losses, specifically his argument that the Iran War was a central factor in why voters turned out for Democrats.