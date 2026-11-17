Vice President JD Vance has said that President Donald Trump will not let the war in Iran become a “forever war,” and that the president will not let the conflict stretch to the end of his term.

Speaking with Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Vance said that the administration has accomplished “an extraordinary amount,” saying that “we have destroyed the nuclear program. We have destroyed Iran's conventional military.” However, he said, “there is this category of people who just seem to want the war to go on forever. They want to keep on going and keep on going.”

“The president of the United States has a lot of options, right? He could say we're done now. He could, of course, exert more military and diplomatic pressure on the Iranians. I think it's something he's thinking about doing right now. Right, what are we actually going to do to finally bring this thing to a resolution?” He said that whatever Trump decides to do, “there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely, and what I feel quite confident about the president of the United States, and again, there's no daylight here, is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war.”

“And the people who want it to become a forever war, they can attack me all they want to because we signed up to not do this, we told the American people we would do no more forever wars. Yes, the president felt he had to destroy the nuclear program, and yes, the Iranian nuclear program is a threat to the United States of America. But we are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment, despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever.” “We're not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn't, and I have full confidence the president will get us out of this thing with great results for the American people.”