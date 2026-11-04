Democrats regained significant support among young men in Tuesday’s midterm elections, reversing much of the demographic’s shift toward Republicans in 2024.

A report by The New York Times, based on preliminary data from its Times Voter Trends analyst of shifts in US House voting patterns, found that young voters shifted more than 30 percentage points toward Democrats, the largest swing of any group. Young men specifically shifted nearly 40 points toward Democrats after moving 23 points toward Republicans in the 2024 elections.

Young white men in particular saw a pronounced shift, moving 25 percentage points toward Democrats, with every state recording a swing in the party’s favor. Such a swing has prompted many to assume that the demographic group can be considered swing voters and is not loyal to one party over the other. The results marked a significant reversal in a demographic that helped President Donald Trump win in 2024. Former President Joe Biden won young white voters in 2020, Trump narrowly carried the group in 2024, and Democrats have now regained substantial ground, with their support among the demographic reportedly exceeding 2020 levels.

The shift was part of a broader movement toward Democrats across nearly every demographic group. Even white voters without a college degree, a key group in the Republican coalition, moved sharply toward Democrats more than white voters with college degrees. In Kansas, these voters shifted 12 percentage points to the left. In Iowa and Ohio, the demographic shifted 16 points to the Democrats. The movement among young voters is likely to prompt further backlash in the Republican Party due to concerns that the results reflect a lasting change in political preferences. Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the turnout problem in his assessment of the Republican losses, admitting many Republican voters sided with Democrats. He also pointed to dissatisfaction over the war in Iran, affordability, the administration’s promise to put America first, and US policy toward Israel as factors influencing voters’ decisions.