Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez announced on Monday that he is resigning from Congress after the House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” that he ”engaged in sexual misconduct” involving a female staffer. Gomez said that he will be resigning on December 1.

“I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and as I previously stated I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage,” he said in a statement, per Politico.

Gomez had recently lost re-election in the midterms, being defeated by Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres for the District 34 seat. Gomez had served the district for five terms. The House Ethics Committee released a report on Monday stating that Gomez’s behavior “could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse.” The female staffer, who did not work directly for Gomez, had told investigators that he “put his hand down my skirt and then put his fingers inside of me.” She said this took place after a night of partying in 2024 at a Washington bar. The woman said the incident was “nonconsensual.”

The report found that Gomez’s “unwanted sexual advances” towards the staffer violated House conduct rules, and, “In addition to the direct and immediate impacts borne by Witness 1, Representative Gomez’s conduct made House employment more toxic and less safe.” “Representative Gomez’s interactions with Witness 1 constitute sexual misconduct in violation of House Rules and merit consideration by the full House. Specifically, Representative Gomez violated clauses 1 and 18(b) of the Code of Official Conduct by making unwelcome sexual advances and engaging in unwelcome sexual conduct towards a House staffer and disregarding the power imbalance inherent in his relationship with House staffers. The Committee also notes that Representative Gomez’s behavior towards Witness 1 could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse (more commonly referred to as sexual assault).”