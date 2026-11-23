'Texas is TRANS': LGBTQ gala speaker affirms progressive agenda in Lone Star State
"Texas is black. Texas is gay. Texas is trans. Texas is indigenous. Texas is lesbian. Texas is all of us. All of us together."
"Texas is black. Texas is gay. Texas is trans. Texas is indigenous. Texas is lesbian. Texas is all of us. All of us together."
At a gala over the weekend, a speaker said that the Texas, following a slew of Democrat victories in the historically red state, is “lesbian,” “black,” “gay” and even “trans.” She said that the “T” in Texas stands for “trans.”
The speaker at the 2026 Equality Texas Gala, Kimiya Denise Factory, said, “Texas is black. Texas is gay. Texas is trans. Texas is indigenous. Texas is lesbian. Texas is all of us. All of us together.”
She later added, “Because Texas is liberated, despite any political wave that comes our way,” and said, “Never, never forget that the T in Texas is for trans.”
She also told attendees to “remember that you are on stolen land,” and declared, “land back.”
Factory is the Senior National Coordinator for Election Protection at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the founder of Black Freedom Factory.
In the midterms, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Greg Abbott for governor, and James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton for US Senate, in a pair of closely watched races.
The 2026 gala had the theme of “Deep Roots,” which the organization said “reminds us that movements are not built in moments of ease. They are built over decades of showing up for one another, investing in one another, and refusing to be uprooted.”
Equality Texas states that “We envision a Texas where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans as well as their families have full equality in the hearts and minds of our fellow Texans and in all areas of the law.”
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