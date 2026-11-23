At a gala over the weekend, a speaker said that the Texas, following a slew of Democrat victories in the historically red state, is “lesbian,” “black,” “gay” and even “trans.” She said that the “T” in Texas stands for “trans.”

The speaker at the 2026 Equality Texas Gala, Kimiya Denise Factory, said, “Texas is black. Texas is gay. Texas is trans. Texas is indigenous. Texas is lesbian. Texas is all of us. All of us together.”

She later added, “Because Texas is liberated, despite any political wave that comes our way,” and said, “Never, never forget that the T in Texas is for trans.” She also told attendees to “remember that you are on stolen land,” and declared, “land back.”

Factory is the Senior National Coordinator for Election Protection at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the founder of Black Freedom Factory. In the midterms, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Greg Abbott for governor, and James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton for US Senate, in a pair of closely watched races.