On Monday, Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as the company's CEO. The decision by the board to do so has led to outrage from Democrat lawmakers and other figures online.

It was reported that President Donald Trump called into the board meeting, where he argued for Huang to be brought back to the company. Huang resigned earlier this month after he admitted to an affair with a woman who has been reported to be an asset of the Chinese government.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren took to X to voice her displeasure over the decision. "This reckless decision to bring back Jensen Huang does not change the fact that Huang and NVIDIA still owe Congress answers. The Trump Administration needs to explain what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials to support Huang’s reinstatement. Huang’s return only increases the urgency to pass bipartisan export control bills and make sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk," she said. When Nvidia reinstated Huang, they said that they had gotten assurance from US government officials who said that the "reinstatement poses no national security risk."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, "The Trump Administration’s rush to reinstate Jensen Huang underscores the need for Congress to act. Trump is putting his own financial interests and the needs of his billionaire buddies before our national security, emphasizing that he’s learned nothing from his resounding election defeat. Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain." "We'll also work on a bipartisan basis to continue advancing policies that stop the flow of our most powerful technology to the Chinese military and other adversaries," he added.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said in a post to X, "Jensen Huang and the ENTIRE board of Nvidia need to come before Congress and the American public immediately." Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is seen as a potential Democrat candidate for president in 2028, said in a post, "The reinstatement of Jensen Huang is another example of the dangerous combination governing this country: a rigged system that protects those at the very top no matter what, and a corrupt White House that cannot be trusted to put the economic well-being and safety of American families first.”

Although the backlash to the board bringing back Huang was largely from the Democrats, there were some Republicans who also questioned whether or not it was the right move. Utah Senator John Curtis responded to the decision, saying, "Nvidia’s board says it relied on input from senior U.S. officials to conclude that bringing Jensen Huang back posed no national security risk. I have some questions. Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?"

He said that he would "like to know what changed" after the board said he would not be coming back last week. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich also sounded off about Huang getting reinstated. "There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government and now he is being reinstated as ceo of the most advanced chip making company in the world. Congress should really dig into this as a national security issue of enormous proportions and also a significant failure in the federal bureaucracy," he said.

GOP Senator Pete Ricketts also called for Huang to be called before Congress. “Jensen Huang had multiple affairs including with subordinates and an alleged Chinese spy. His own board described his behavior as lacking “candor.” I’ve served on a public company board. His behavior does not support reinstatement. Nvidia’s decision today doesn’t excuse Jensen Huang from testifying before Congress. It also doesn’t absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips. I look forward to Mr. Huang coming to the Senate in December,” he said.