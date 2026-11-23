Hours before Jensen Huang returned as the CEO of Nvidia, President Donald Trump joined the company's board meeting to argue for Huang's return to the company.

Nvidia's statement to reinstate Huang as the CEO said that the "Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

First reported by Semafor, Trump was involved in the conversations, with White House communications Director Stephen Cheung saying, "President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses." In comments to CNBC, the president said that the "board acted really responsibly” in bringing back Huang. “They did ask for assurance on the national security threat," the president added.

“And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot,” Trump said. “People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it’s a threat to lose him,” Trump said that he spoke to Huang on Sunday evening. “I’m very, very happy that the company had the courage and the board had the courage to do the right thing, and they suffered for two weeks, and the company suffered greatly,” Trump added.

On Monday, Nvidia reinstated Huang, leading to a rally in the stock market as the company surged by 30 percent. Nvidia's board met on Sunday night and voted unanimously to reinstate Huang. The newly reinstated CEO had tons of backers, from Elon Musk to Trump, over the last few weeks as the value of the company kept dropping amid the fallout from Huang's resignation.