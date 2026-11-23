Trump called in to Nvidia board meeting to defend Jensen Huang before reinstatement
The president said that the "board acted really responsibly” in bringing back Huang.
The president said that the "board acted really responsibly” in bringing back Huang.
Hours before Jensen Huang returned as the CEO of Nvidia, President Donald Trump joined the company's board meeting to argue for Huang's return to the company.
Nvidia's statement to reinstate Huang as the CEO said that the "Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."
First reported by Semafor, Trump was involved in the conversations, with White House communications Director Stephen Cheung saying, "President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses."
In comments to CNBC, the president said that the "board acted really responsibly” in bringing back Huang. “They did ask for assurance on the national security threat," the president added.
“And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot,” Trump said. “People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it’s a threat to lose him,”
Trump said that he spoke to Huang on Sunday evening. “I’m very, very happy that the company had the courage and the board had the courage to do the right thing, and they suffered for two weeks, and the company suffered greatly,” Trump added.
On Monday, Nvidia reinstated Huang, leading to a rally in the stock market as the company surged by 30 percent.
Nvidia's board met on Sunday night and voted unanimously to reinstate Huang. The newly reinstated CEO had tons of backers, from Elon Musk to Trump, over the last few weeks as the value of the company kept dropping amid the fallout from Huang's resignation.
It was revealed earlier this month that Huang had been involved in multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. The woman in question, Alice Huang, was reportedly linked to the Chinese government despite leading an AI company in Singapore. Although there have been reports alleging that she is a spy for China, US government officials have said that making that determination has been inconclusive.
Upon returning, Huang issued a statement which read, "I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work."
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