A federal grand jury in California has indicted a 25-year-old Russian national accused of spying on employees of a Silicon Valley defense technology company on behalf of Moscow because the company supported Ukraine. The company has been identified as Palantir by reports.

Prosecutors say Igor D’iu followed one employee for nearly 30 miles from Palo Alto to San Francisco, where she sought help from police.

The federal indictment identifies the business only as “Company 1.” Sources familiar with the case told ABC News it was Palantir Technologies, which has provided software to Ukraine’s and is a defense contractor. Palantir was founded in Silicon Valley and moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami earlier this year. According to the indictment, D’iu flew from Istanbul to Mexico City in June and crossed illegally into the United States near McAllen, Texas, around July 31. Prosecutors say his contacts recruited him through Telegram, provided money and equipment, and told him he was working for “the Motherland.” One assignment allegedly took him to a coffee shop near the company’s Palo Alto office, where he photographed employees’ laptop screens as they worked.

On Sept. 3, an employee leaving the Palo Alto office noticed a silver Lexus SUV following her. According to an FBI affidavit, she took back roads and pulled into a grocery store parking lot, but the SUV stayed with her. Prosecutors allege D’iu ran a red light during the pursuit and broke off after the woman reached an officer at San Francisco’s Mission Station. When Palo Alto police questioned him, D’iu said he had followed the woman because he wanted to ask her on a date, according to the affidavit. Federal investigators say they intercepted two overseas shipments containing fraudulent identification in the name of Hugo Landry Johns, including a California ID, a Social Security card and a genuine US passport that had been altered to display D’iu’s photo and assumed name. In October, the FBI recovered about $18,000 in cash, two Russian passports and a notebook with 10 handwritten addresses, at least five of which were linked to employees’ homes. Agents also found profiles of at least three employees that included their family members’ names and assessments of their strengths and weaknesses.

D’iu was arrested Oct. 30 and remains in federal custody. He is charged with conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, acting as a foreign agent without notifying the Attorney General, interstate stalking, and identification document fraud. Conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government and interstate stalking: up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for each count. Acting as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the Attorney General carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.