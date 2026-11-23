BREAKING: Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO
"Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board."
"Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board."
Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia. This comes after he resigned following revelations that he had affairs with multiple women, including a suspected Chinese spy.
“NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board,” a statement from the company said.
“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the statement added.
The move from the board comes after the stock price of Nvidia dropped to $125 after a high of $239 earlier this year. Upon the news of Huang getting reinstated as the CEO, pre-market trading saw the price go near $160.
President Donald Trump applauded the decision of the board to reinstate Huang as the CEO. “The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.”
“The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.
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