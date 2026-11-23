Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia. This comes after he resigned following revelations that he had affairs with multiple women, including a suspected Chinese spy.

“NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board,” a statement from the company said.

“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the statement added. The move from the board comes after the stock price of Nvidia dropped to $125 after a high of $239 earlier this year. Upon the news of Huang getting reinstated as the CEO, pre-market trading saw the price go near $160.