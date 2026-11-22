With the airline industry still reeling from the Federal Aviation Administration’s almost unprecedented decision this month to ground all air travel — related, ostensibly, to updates of outdated equipment, a new wrinkle emerged Sunday as Delta Air Lines temporarily grounded all flights from its headquarters/hub in Atlanta.

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," the airline told Fox News in a statement Sunday morning, following the delays at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and other top travel hubs, including New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” it added. The FAA made the call after detecting issues with automated weight-and-balance system. The airline was able to resume flights as scheduled by early afternoon. However, the delays undoubtedly would create a ripple effect for passengers who faced missed connections, just as many across the nation prepared to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Approximately 5,000 flights were impacted, the airline said. On top of the technical issue, hundreds of other flights were delated Sunday morning due to inclement weather, it said. The FAA’s decision to ground all flights nationwide for an extended period led to many cases of bad luck on Friday, Nov. 13. However, some speculate that it was more than a superstition.

The glitch was one of several recent computer malfunctions that have led to rampant theorizing about a chain of cyberattacks. Other issues have affected major banks, the Department of Agriculture, the National Security Administration and an apparent hacking attack that accessed records in the FBI’s criminal database. President Donald Trump and others in his administration thus far have downplayed the series of cyber-events.

Trump told Fox News there might even be an upside to the FBI cyberattack. “It's not good. I don't like that, but maybe we'll LEARN things that we would have never learned otherwise because you had the Russia Russia hoax you had all of these other hoax,” he said Saturday in a call in with host Kayleigh McEnany, his former White House press secretary. “... Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place!”