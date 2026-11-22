With black women poised to make Georgia history by stepping into eight top executive leadership roles, led by Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, some have wondered how the incoming Democratic administration’s priorities might transform the once-reliable red state.

A recent panel discussion with four of those officials suggested that “black girl magic” may be at the forefront of their agenda.

However 11Alive journalist Faith Jessie was quick to inject some reality into the conversation, noting that it was the women’s high-caliber expertise that voters looked to when casting their ballots, not any sort of identity politics. “As much as I think black girl magic is a thing and it's significant and important, it diminishes the educational value, it diminishes the contributions, it diminishes the work, the experience, the education that we all bring to the table,” Jessie said.

“It is a factor, but do I believe that the state of Georgia elected eight black women on black girl magic? I reject that,” she continued. “We receive 35 percent of the vote from white women. Thank you. We received 65 percent of the vote from swing and independent voters. Youth 18 to 24 came out significantly for us, and I think at the end of the day people were simply fed up, and these were economics and the thought process is we can continue in the same direction or we can do something significantly different.” The panel participants were Georgia Public Service Commissioner-elect Shelia Edwards, Georgia Labor Commissioner-elect Nikki Porcher, Georgia Insurance Commissioner-elect Keisha Sean Waites and State School Superintendent-elect Lydia Powell.

Additionally, Lance Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor, will lead the state as governor alongside Secretary of State-elect Penny Brown Reynolds, Attorney General-elect Tanya Miller and Agriculture Commissioner-elect Katherine Juhan-Arnold. Josh McLaurin, a white, male Democrat, was elected to serve as lietenant governor. Lance Bottoms’ non-elected administrative appointments have already raised alarm bells. She briefly announced two deceased Democrat lawmakers, former Sen. Max Cleland and former Rep. John Lewis, as honorary co-chairs to her transition team.

She also named Vernon Jones, a former state lawmaker who prominitely switched parties to become an outspoken MAGA Republican, as well as her former mayoral rival Mary Norwood. The confusion prompted the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to take note.

“The list was a head-scratcher, particularly the inclusion of Jones, the former Democratic lawmaker turned Donald Trump loyalist who lost a long-shot GOP bid for secretary of state this year,” it wrote. Even after resolving that, however, she drew further criticism by announcing that two rappers, Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. and Michael “Killer Mike” Render had been named to the transition team.