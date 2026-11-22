MS Now host Rachel Maddow said leftist efforts to abolish the intricate system of electoral safeguards enshrined in the US Constitution may be achieved as early as next May once new Democratic majorities take hold in several state legislatures and the US Congress.

“Getting rid of the Electoral College is doable,” she told fellow MS Now personality Jacob Soboroff in a recent interview. “You don’t need very many states to act right now for that to be operative.”

Maddow was referring to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a longstanding but controversial runaround that would allow blue states to circumvent the Constitution without having to amend it. Going into the election, the effort had support from 18 states (and Washington, DC), giving them 222 of the 270 electoral votes needed to influence the outcome of the election by ignoring the will of voters in their own states. Instead, they would defer to states such as California and New York, with bigger populations and more relaxed election-integrity procedures, to pick the presidential winner.

The effort potentially gained 61 more electoral votes from five states that had yet to join the compact but will soon see Democratic trifectas handing them all the power at the state government level: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada. However, it likely will face legal challenges under the Constitution’s “Compact Clause,” in Article 1, Section 10, which stipulates that states are prohibited from entering into “any Agreement or Compact with another State” or with a foreign government without the consent of Congress.

But with Democrats also controlling Congress, that may prove a moot point. It thus would be up to voters in member states to elect Republican majorities that would be capable of withdrawing from — or declining to honor — the compact, or for Republicans to overwhelmingly rally during a presidential election, as they did in 2024, to win the popular vote outright. It is unclear whether Democrats would then honor the agreement. Many have indicated that their underlying objective is to “Trump proof” the government by enacting policies that would assure permanent Democrat majorities at state and federal levels.

Among those who recently signaled their support for the compact was “Seditious Six” Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. “There is going to be an America after President Trump,” she said. “The next generation must reimagine and rebuild something new. The systems of the past are failing us.”

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger — who, like Slotkin, is a former CIA operative — also showed her support by adding the commonwealth into the compact earlier this year. Spanberger’s former congressional roommate, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherill conveyed her support while pushing a spurious claim that it would help to ensure fairer representation.

“Our votes in New Jersey are worth about one fifth of what a vote in Wyoming is,” she told MS Now. “That's not democracy.” In reality, the framers’ intent in setting up a representative democracy through the U.S. Senate and the Electoral College was to ensure that more populous and powerful states did not exert disproportionate influence.