Critics called out notorious Cheesecake Factory snob Barack Obama after the former president tried to lambast Republicans for looking “like a golf country club.”

Obama was caught making the claim while addressing newly elected House Democrat lawmakers on Thursday.

“You know, one of the things that, uh, always struck me each time I did it, and I did eight of them, you go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, just like, everybody looked the same,” he said, using a Southern drawl and ebonics-style dialect to underscore his point. “I mean, like, like, it's just, you know, it’s like a — it’s a, like a golf country club on one side,” he continued. “And then you got, on the Democratic side, you just had America. You had everybody. And that is a power.”

Fittingly, the 120th Congress has a record number of Hispanic lawmakers, an identity group that has expanded its presence in America considerably since the Biden administration. However, the net number of black lawmakers decreased after the Nov. 3 “blue tsunami” ousted four black Republican lawmakers in the House and added only two to Democrats’ own ranks, for a total of 59.

That puts the total number of black lawmakers in the House at the exact same level — 13.5 percent — as is estimated to comprise the total US black population, according to the most recent US population estimates by the Census Bureau. The accuracy of his claims aside, critics widely noted that the Kenyan-Hawaiian Obama was hardly the appropriate messenger to attack white homogeneity or elitism.

CNN pundit Scott Jennings pointed out that at least five country clubs claim him as a member. “Obama spent 333 rounds on the golf course as president, then looked at the Republican side of Congress and said ‘that looks like a golf country club,’” wrote pro-MAGA influencer account @GigaBeers. “Sir, the country club is calling. It wants its hypocrisy back.”

Other critics pointed out that Obama’s four mansions — in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, Washington DC’s Kalorama, Martha’s Vineyard and Hawaii — all were located in affluent, predominantly white neighborhoods. But despite his own personal preferences for the company of white elites, Obama’s divisive rhetoric was accused of having a racist air.

“Just say that you hate white people,” wrote conservative pundit Benny Johnson. “That’s really what he means. This is the ‘great unifier’?” Obama sparked further criticism with a post Friday in which he bemoaned the loss of “trust” in America and its institutions, promising to initiate efforts to “rebuild those bonds of social trust” at a December “Democracy Forum” in Chicago.