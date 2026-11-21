The California State Bar has placed Katie Zacharia under investigation after a watchdog group filed a complaint, claiming that she violated the law after claiming to be a lawyer. This comes after Zacharia served for a brief stint as White House Press Secretary.

During that same time period, reporting was highlighted that showed she never passed the bar exam, but has claimed to be a lawyer. The group, Campaign for Accountability (CfA), wrote in a letter claiming that she broke the law in California.

“Ms. Zacharia has represented herself as a lawyer repeatedly to buttress her reputation and credibility as a television legal commentator and now as the White House spokesperson, yet it seems it was all a lie,” CfA executive director Michelle said about the letter in a release. The complaint requested that "the State Bar of California investigate whether Katie S. Zacharia violated sections 6125 and 6126 of the California Business and Professions Code."

The California law states that those that those "advertising or holding himself or herself out as practicing or entitled to practice law or otherwise practicing law who is not an active licensee of the State Bar, or otherwise authorized pursuant to statute or court rule to practice law in this state at the time of doing so, is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in a county jail or by a fine of up to one thousand dollars ($1,000), or by both that fine and imprisonment." The state bar responded earlier this month and confirmed that they placed Zacharia under investigation. In a statement to the LA Times, Zacharia's spokesperson said that the complaint was "baseless" and is "politically motivated and a clear waste of the State Bar’s time and resources. We are confident it will be dismissed with no finding of wrongdoing."

Zacharia has maintained that she was able to have the title of lawyer as she was not required to pass the bar exam for her later legal work in China. She told Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec in an interview in October. "After moving to China, I think I didn't really think much of the bar results or consider that something that I needed to focus on. And I was offered a job in an international practice division of a Chinese law firm called Zhong Lun Law Firm."