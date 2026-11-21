A Spokane, Washington woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Seattle after admitting she smuggled drugs into a federal detention center and handed them to her husband, who died of an overdose hours later.

Lisa Marie Gabriel, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, providing contraband in prison, and distribution of controlled substances, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington said.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage showed Gabriel handing her husband two small balloons during a visit. He swallowed each one. Gabriel admitted in her plea agreement that she knew the balloons contained illegal drugs. About 12 hours after the visit, Gabriel’s husband was found unresponsive in his cell. Efforts to revive him failed. An autopsy found that the balloon containing methamphetamine had ruptured. The other balloon contained THC.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of no more than six years, while the defense will recommend at least three years. US District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez has discretion to impose any sentence allowed by law. Sentencing is scheduled for February 19, 2027. The FBI and the Bureau of Prisons investigated the case. This is not the first time that drug smuggling in the facility has led to an overdose.