The FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which stores information that is used for background checks and other critical info, has been hacked.

It is not clear what information was compromised. The apparent breach is the second instance in months, per CNN.

The NCIC database allows law enforcement nationwide to share information regarding warrants and background checks. In September, there was a hack from a group called ShinyHunters that gained access to the personal information of employees at the FBI.

After learning about the hack, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News, where he urged companies to strengthen their cybersecurity. President Donald Trump commented on the hack, saying that the hack might lead to people knowing more about the “Russia Russia Russia hoax,” the “Ukraine hoax,” and alleged voter fraud.

Officials at the FBI are working to identify the unauthorized entry point where the hack took place. The hack comes as there have been a number of outages and reports of hacks taking place in the nation.

The wave of large technology failures started last week with Microsoft services going down for two days followed by communications failures at the FAA that led to the grounding of all planes nationwide. Additionally, earlier this week several banking institutions were impacted by outages along with United Airlines. Apple was also impacted by an outage.