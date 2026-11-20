The mother of a woman who was killed in early 2026 at a bus stop in northern Virginia by an illegal immigrant has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Fairfax County officials, seeking to hold them responsible for her death.

The America First Policy Institute filed the federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of Virginia on Friday morning on behalf of Stephanie Minter’s mother, Cheryl, and the murder victim’s estate. The suit was first reported by 7News’ Nick Minock. The suit was brought against the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid.

Stephanie Minter, a 41-year-old mother from Fredericksburg, Virginia, was fatally stabbed at a bus stop in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County on February 23, 2026. Arrested and charged with the killing was 32-year-old Abdul Jalloh, an illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone who entered the US in 2012. Jalloh had been arrested 30 times for charges that include rape, theft, assault, and malicious wounding. The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office claimed that prosecutors were unable to pursue many of the cases because Jalloh’s victims, most of whom were homeless, refused to come forward to testify against him.

PDF Minter Wrongful Death Lawsuit Open Minter Wrongful Death Lawsuit (PDF, opens in a new tab) Download Minter Wrongful Death Lawsuit (PDF) Minter Wrongful Death Lawsuit The lawsuit takes issue with sanctuary policies enacted by county officials that prevent local police from notifying federal immigration authorities when dangerous illegal immigrants are taken into custody. If they’d done that, Jalloh may have been deported. They said that when Jalloh was in jail in 2025, a member of the county police “pleaded with the [County Attorney’s Office] to do everything possible to keep Jalloh off the streets,” and that after his release, another officer said that it was “not a question of if, but rather when he will maliciously wound (or worse) again.”

The suit said that “there was one option for protecting Fairfax County residents that no member of the Fairfax County justice system was even allowed to explore: having Jalloh detained by federal immigration enforcement authorities.” Those policies enacted by county officials prevented such action from taking place, the suit said. The suit said that Minter’s death was a “direct and proximate result of the Co-Conspirators’ joint efforts to violate federal immigration law. Stephanie Minter suffered a violent death, and her next of kin suffered emotional distress, loss of companionship, loss of support, financial loss, and funeral and burial expenses. These and other damages will be proven at trial.”

The suit accuses county officials of undertaking a conspiracy to undermine federal immigration law by granting illegal aliens protection from such laws in the county. “By compelling their subordinates to turn a blind eye to knowing violations of federal immigration law, the Co-Conspirators, including Defendants, conferred an unlawful benefit (protection from Section 1324) on a distinct class (illegal aliens) and denied their lawful residents equal protection of the law.” Chad Mizelle, AFPI's Chair of Litigation, said, “The officers in Fairfax County sounded the alarm, and they were right to. Stephanie's family deserves to know whether County policies stopped local officials from cooperating with ICE after a man with a violent history was set free. When law enforcement warns that someone is dangerous, local leaders should back them with every lawful tool available.”