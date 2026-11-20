President Donald Trump has said that he would like to see Jensen Huang go back to Nvidia as CEO after making an apology. Huang resigned after it was revealed that he was involved with extramarital affairs, including a woman who is reportedly a Chinese spy.

Trump said that Huang made some “bad decisions” but that “we have to protect our brilliant people.”

He then added, “We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them … I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell.” He then added, “We want nobody, China or anybody else, to get Blackwell, [it’s] the latest chip.”

Trump later added, “I think the company, if they were smart, they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology, and let him go back to work.” Huang resigned earlier this month, and the board of Nvidia has stated that they are not looking to reinstall him as the company’s leader. Huang founded the company 33 years ago and has largely become associated with the brand.

Since Huang left, Nvidia’s stock has precipitously declined along the way, and the former CEO has been called on to testify in Congress on December 1 regarding his relationship with the suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang, who was also the head of Singapore-based AI company Megaspeed. Earlier this week, the former CEO expressed a willingness to return if the board allowed it.

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he said in a statement. Well-known figures in the tech sector such as Elon Musk have also pushed for him to get his job back at Nvidia.