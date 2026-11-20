A top abortion abolition advocate was arrested at the University of Texas at Dallas after a confrontation with a university administrator over his discussions about abortion and Christianity.

The founder of the Christian abortion abolition group, Abolitionists Rising, T. Russell Hunter, was arrested on Wednesday after the confrontation, according to the organization, which has also vowed legal action.

In a statement posted to X, Abolitionists Rising said, "Yesterday, our founder, @TRussHunter, was arrested at the University of Texas at Dallas for peacefully discussing abortion and the gospel of Christ with students. After two and a half hours of peaceful conversation, a university administrator, Tricia Losavio (Associate Dean of Health and Wellness Initiatives), demanded that we leave, citing student complaints—even as multiple students present told her they wanted Russell to stay. She called the police anyway." "Within just 90 seconds of arriving, police had handcuffed Russell. They refused to review our legal arguments for why we were lawfully exercising our First Amendment rights and refused to speak with our attorneys. The First Amendment does not exist to protect only popular speech. Universities should be places where students encounter challenging ideas, engage in open dialogue, and confront even the things they find offensive. Arresting someone for peacefully engaging in public discourse because others complained is an affront to the very principles universities should uphold," the organization added.

Hunter was later released, as confirmed by a friend's post to Facebook. Steve Sanchez, who has a blog called "Stone the Preacher," said, "There will be more updates to come on the legal case in the coming months. We plan to fight these unjust charges and the disrespect for the First Amendment that has been coming out of Texas for many years now." Facebook post from Steve Sanchez Steve Sanchez/Facebook Abolitionist Rising also posted that they will pursue legal action in the case.