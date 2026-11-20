House Democrats have wasted no time since their win in introducing a new bill to give mass amnesty to people who have already lost their asylum cases and have been ordered to go home. Democrats think that losing a court case and being denied an asylum claim is no reason to be denied permanent residency in the United States.

The bill was introduced by a group of Democrats led by California's Lateefah Simon and it's called the Protect our Neighbors Act. Simon was joined by John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren, and Juan Vargas in bringing the bill. The estimate that there are 1.19 million persons currently in the US who already have final orders of removal, but these leftist lawmakers don't want them to go anywhere, even if that's in violation of a judge's order.

In announcing the plan, Simon said, "No one should have to live in constant fear of being torn away from their family and community after spending years building a life in this country. I am sick of the Trump Administration targeting our neighbors and threatening the lives they have worked so hard to build. These are people who have spent years contributing to our communities, working hard, and putting down roots. "The Protect Our Neighbors Act would provide people, like Ms. Kaur who worked in my district for decades, with a fair opportunity to move beyond a final order of removal and continue building futures here in the U.S where they have made their homes and families. I am incredibly grateful to Congressmembers Garamendi, Lofgren, and Vargas for standing with me and partnering on this important legislation." Kaur was deported back to India after living illegally in the US for over 30 years.

If passed, the bill would grant green cards "to illegal aliens whom a federal immigration judge has already ordered deported from the United States as long as they stay in the country, and are not convicted of a crime, for at least a decade," Breitbart reports. The congressmen and women believe that this Act "would give people a fair chance to move forward and past their final orders of removal. It would establish a 10-year expiration on final orders of removal for individuals who have been continuously present in the country and not convicted of a crime. It would also create a pathway for these individuals to apply for legal permanent resident status."

“We need a sensible immigration policy for those who have resided peacefully for a long time in America and have been upstanding members of their communities," Lofgren said. “Detaining and deporting folks with no criminal record is not what Donald Trump campaigned on, and it’s not what the American people want. The Protect Our Communities Act provides long-term residents who have built their lives here with a fair opportunity to resolve outdated removal orders and earn lawful permanent status." Under the Biden administration, those who arrived at the US border applying for asylum were granted entry to the United States pending their claims being heard in court. During Trump’s first and second terms, he instituted a plan to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for their court dates. Now, all those who lost their cases but were allowed to live in the US without legal status would be permitted to stay were this bill to make it into law.