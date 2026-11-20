Enough residents of McKinney, Texas have signed a petition against the city’s mayor and three city council members to trigger a recall election. This comes after that body voted for an expansion of an Islamic Center to include a mosque, gym, and classrooms.

According to KERA, the petition reached 6,608 signatures, which is enough to prompt a recall election based on the city’s charter. The subject of the petition is the removal of Mayor Bill Cox and Council Members Gere Feltus, Justin Beller and Ernest Lynch.

The petition has broad concerns about city governance, which include spending, transparency, infrastructure and an expansion of the McKinney airport. The petition was filed on August 12, less than two weeks after the approval of a site plan for a new mosque and associated buildings for the McKinney Islamic Association. Ashley Marie said at the August 4 meeting, “The integrity of this council is compromised. We are seeing it in real time with the McKinney Airport, and now the mosque. They were elected to serve the people of this city. Instead, they have chosen to be complicit.”

Regarding the airport, voters had rejected bond elections twice to fund the expansion of the airport, including one proposal of $200 million in 2023. The city moved forward with the project anyway, using tax dollars and state and federal grants which included a $7 million grant from the Texas Dept. of Transportation. The McKinney Islamic Association’s site plan was approved unanimously on August 5 after hours of public testimony. Resident’s concerns were about traffic and also neighborhood compatibility. Many expressed concerns about Islam and Sharia Law, with some citing a law passed in state legislature banning Sharia Law and Attorney General’s office investigations accusing several Muslim organizations, including the Center on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Kate Halsey stated, “my issue with this mosque is not in it being a place of worship, it is that it may become a base where young men and women will be taught and trained to overthrow this great nation.” Yassir Wardani, the President of the McKinney Islamic Association, said that “we are committed to being good neighbors.”