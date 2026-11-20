Sitting down with former Biden press secretary turned MS Now host Jen Psaki, incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries announced that he and his Democrats are planning to target so-called “MAGA extremists.” The two were speaking specifically about Elon Musk and whether or not he should be investigated.

“Everyone who has been part of this MAGA extremist movement that has unleashed all of this carnage and damage on the American people should be prepared to answer questions as it relates to what has happened, why it’s happened and, of course, from our view, how do we prevent this type of carnage from ever happening again?” He told Psaki on “The Briefing with Jen Psaki.”

On election night, Jeffries said of Democrats and their win, “Our job is to fight MAGA extremism, not each other, to fight MAGA extremism and to get big things done for the American people.” It is notable, however, that “MAGA extremism” has not actually been defined and could simply comprise the workings of a government the American people voted into office in 2024. Since winning both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, Democrats have been openly salivating about their interest in going after tech billionaire Elon Musk. Musk, who turned to the MAGA side during the Biden administration, buying Twitter for free speech reasons and turning it into X, has been a frequent target of leftist vitriol.

They don’t like that he took Twitter from a leftist playground where users could be banned for “misgendering” and made allowed conservatives to speak freely, they don’t like how influential and groundbreaking his space exploration company, Space X, has become, inking major contracts with NASA and federal agencies. But most of all, they don’t like that he’s really, really rich. Musk’s money has been lambasted by Democrats and their socialist cohort. They say no one should actually be allowed to have that much money, whether he earned it or not. Agitators have set fire to Tesla dealerships to show their disapproval. One leftist influencer even revealed that he sold his Tesla because of his hatred for Musk but not before using the front passenger seat as his own personal toilet.