National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is out of a job as federal officials investigate a series of technology failures that grounded flights nationwide, disrupted online banking, and took a classified National Security Agency communications network offline. His departure date is not yet known.

A source close to the White House told Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence that President Donald Trump backed firing Cairncross because of concerns about his cybersecurity credentials. The same source said Kirsten A. Davies, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, would take over in an acting capacity. An administration official separately told Fox News that Cairncross did not want to spend another two years in the job.

Cairncross took office on August 4, 2025, two days after the Senate confirmed him. The national cyber director advises the president on cybersecurity and coordinates policy across the federal government. As the Pentagon’s chief information officer, Davies advises Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on cybersecurity and information technology. The global Microsoft outage, that began November 12 and disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot, continued into a second day. Microsoft traced the disruption to a problem introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced after a subsequent network change. The company said it found no evidence of malicious activity.