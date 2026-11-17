A highly classified network that the National Security Agency (NSA) uses for its internal communications has gone down, according to a report from CNN.

The network, commonly referred to as the NSA Net, allows for internal classified communications. The sources that spoke to the outlet said that there is no evidence of a cyberhack but it is unclear what caused the internal network to go down.

The news of the internal network going down comes after the NSA said that malicious cyber actors have been developing malware to target personal computers that have a common access card (CAC) installed. Staff have been warned of a “heightened security threat” and were told to stagger their arrival at the NSA facility, per the Daily Mail.

The outage at NSA takes place as there have been a seeming wave of tech outage reports at various companies and institutions over the past couple weeks. Last week, Microsoft applications were down for two days in some regions and that was followed by mass outages at US financial institutions. Additionally, on Monday evening, 178 major websites were hit with a cyberattack where the hackers attempted to steal credit card numbers, cryptocurrency, and other assets.