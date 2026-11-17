BREAKING: Classified NSA comms network goes down amid series of outages: report
The network, commonly referred to as the NSA Net, allows for internal classified communications.
The network, commonly referred to as the NSA Net, allows for internal classified communications.
A highly classified network that the National Security Agency (NSA) uses for its internal communications has gone down, according to a report from CNN.
The network, commonly referred to as the NSA Net, allows for internal classified communications. The sources that spoke to the outlet said that there is no evidence of a cyberhack but it is unclear what caused the internal network to go down.
The news of the internal network going down comes after the NSA said that malicious cyber actors have been developing malware to target personal computers that have a common access card (CAC) installed.
Staff have been warned of a “heightened security threat” and were told to stagger their arrival at the NSA facility, per the Daily Mail.
The outage at NSA takes place as there have been a seeming wave of tech outage reports at various companies and institutions over the past couple weeks.
Last week, Microsoft applications were down for two days in some regions and that was followed by mass outages at US financial institutions. Additionally, on Monday evening, 178 major websites were hit with a cyberattack where the hackers attempted to steal credit card numbers, cryptocurrency, and other assets.
The hack on Monday evening had targeted Optimizely, which is a service that companies use for website layouts and features.
Last Friday, the FAA grounded all planes throughout the country over their communications networks going down. Additionally, there was a widespread outage for United on Monday afternoon that lasted for about an hour to hour and a half.
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