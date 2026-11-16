Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he cannot cancel the contract with the company that operates the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) communications network after the technical failure that grounded flights across the country on Friday.

During an appearance Sunday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Duffy explained that L3Harris, the contractor responsible for the network, secured the agreement decades ago and owns the infrastructure used to facilitate communications for the FAA.

“The reason is that L3Harris decades ago got the contract to run and own the network that operates communication for the FAA. They own the network,” Duffy said. “Which is why I’m asking for billions of dollars from Congress to build a brand-new architecture of a network, by the best companies in the world including AT&T, Verizon and Lumens.” “I have the architecture ready. These companies are ready to deploy tomorrow. All I need is the money to tell them to start, and we can build this within the next couple of years,” he added.

The disruption on Friday was reportedly traced to problems involving routers, including one at a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas. According to The Wall Street Journal, the router began flooding the FAA’s network with excessive data, disrupting communications between pilots and air traffic controllers. Rebecca Guy, the FAA’s technology chief, said on Saturday that there were two places that were pinging the network at a very high rate. Duffy addressed the issue again Sunday during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” confirming that investigators are examining routers from both the Arkansas site and a facility in Amarillo, Texas. He also explained that the failure occurred during maintenance to replace aging copper wires with fiber-optic cables.

“We actually have both routers with L3Harris, who operates and owns our network. FAA is on site as well. FBI is offering support. We’re looking at that right now, and when we know what the root cause of this issue was — Was it the install from L3Harris? Was it the router? — I’m going to tell you and the American people what we find,” he said. L3Harris issued a statement on Saturday saying it had been “modernizing the communications infrastructure supporting the National Airspace System in close coordination with the FAA.” The company also said that it supports the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the ground stop.

Duffy has pointed to outdated technology as major contributors to the vulnerability of the air traffic control system. On Friday, he said aging switches and routers had become overwhelmed by the data flooding the network. “We have old, old switches, old routers. We use 1980s little copper lines,” Duffy said. “What went down was old, right? It was the old legacy equipment. It failed.”

The transportation secretary urged Congress to approve $50 billion in additional emergency funding to help rebuild the aging system, arguing that there will continue to be failures without significant modernization. “This is an emergency. I want Congress to give us emergency funding,” Duffy said. "This is bipartisan. This is American. I want $50 billion.”